Eggplant Lasagna With Ricotta and Asiago

17 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Christopher Baker
Hands-On Time
20 Mins
Total Time
40 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Kate Merker
September 2009

Ingredients

  • ½ pound plum tomatoes, halved and seeded
  • 1 clove garlic
  • 4 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 2 eggplants (about 3 pounds), sliced lengthwise ¼ inch thick
  • 1 cup ricotta
  • 1 large egg
  • ½ cup fresh basil, chopped
  • ¼ cup grated Asiago or Parmesan (1 ounce)
  • 4 cups mixed greens

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 378
  • Fat 26g
  • Sat fat 9g
  • Cholesterol 91mg
  • Sodium 782mg
  • Protein 15g
  • Carbohydrate 27g
  • Fiber 14g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat broiler. In a food processor, puree the tomatoes, garlic, 1 tablespoon of the oil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 2

In 2 batches, arrange the eggplant slices on a broilerproof baking sheet, brush with 2 tablespoons of the oil, and season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon pepper. Broil until charred and tender, 3 to 4 minutes per side.

Step 3

Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the ricotta, egg, basil, and ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper.

Step 4

Spread half the tomato sauce in the bottom of an 8-inch square baking dish. On top of it, layer a third of the eggplant slices and half the ricotta mixture. Repeat with another layer of eggplant and ricotta. Top with the remaining eggplant and tomato sauce. Sprinkle with the Asiago.

Step 5

Reduce oven to 400ºF. Bake the lasagna until bubbling, 15 to 20 minutes. Let rest for 10 minutes before serving.

Step 6

Divide the greens among plates, drizzle with the remaining tablespoon of oil; sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Serve with the lasagna.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars