How to Cook Those Viral Egg and Potato Stuffed Peppers to Perfection
According to Suzy Karadsheh, recipe developer and blogger behind The Mediterranean Dish, this is the best method for making this buzzy (and super healthy) breakfast recipe.
If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point in the past several weeks, chances are, a few major food hacks have caught your attention: Feta pasta, baked oats, smashed Brussels sprouts, and most recently, stuffed peppers. It's easy to understand why this vibrant veggie hack has gone viral: Stuffed peppers are fuss-free, super nutritious, and endlessly customizable. "Plus, everyone loves a breakfast potato hash, and this is a fun twist on it that delivers both on flavor and a little wow factor," says Karadsheh. "Colorful bell peppers make the perfect vessel for a vegetarian potato hash that's cooked with mushrooms, onions, and a few warm Eastern Mediterranean spices, then topped with an egg. Bake for a little bit and watch for the egg to soft-set creating a melty yoke. I love serving this for a special brunch because it is beautiful but easy to prepare, especially if you cook the potato hash ahead of time." Ready to try it yourself? Find Karadsheh's protein-packed recipe below.