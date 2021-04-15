How to Cook Those Viral Egg and Potato Stuffed Peppers to Perfection

LIVE

According to Suzy Karadsheh, recipe developer and blogger behind The Mediterranean Dish, this is the best method for making this buzzy (and super healthy) breakfast recipe.

If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point in the past several weeks, chances are, a few major food hacks have caught your attention: Feta pasta, baked oats, smashed Brussels sprouts, and most recently, stuffed peppers. It's easy to understand why this vibrant veggie hack has gone viral: Stuffed peppers are fuss-free, super nutritious, and endlessly customizable. "Plus, everyone loves a breakfast potato hash, and this is a fun twist on it that delivers both on flavor and a little wow factor," says Karadsheh. "Colorful bell peppers make the perfect vessel for a vegetarian potato hash that's cooked with mushrooms, onions, and a few warm Eastern Mediterranean spices, then topped with an egg. Bake for a little bit and watch for the egg to soft-set creating a melty yoke. I love serving this for a special brunch because it is beautiful but easy to prepare, especially if you cook the potato hash ahead of time." Ready to try it yourself? Find Karadsheh's protein-packed recipe below.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350° F. Arrange pepper halves in a baking dish or cast iron skillet. Add 1 cup water to the bottom of dish or skillet. Cover with foil and bake in heated oven for 10 to 15 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, make the potato hash stuffing. Begin by heating a 12-inch cast iron skillet over high heat with 2 tablespoons olive oil. Add mushrooms, cook tossing regularly until nicely browned. Season with salt. Remove from skillet.

  • Turn heat to medium-high. To the skillet, add 2 more tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil. When oil is shimmering but not smoking (which will be quick), add onions and potatoes. Season with salt and pepper and the spices. Cook, stirring regularly for 5 minutes. Add the garlic, and continue to cook over medium-high heat, stirring regularly, until potatoes are tender, another 5 to 7 minutes or so.

  • Now, add the cooked mushrooms, tomato, and parsley to the potatoes. Stir to combine. Remove from heat.

  • Remove pepper halves from oven (do not drain water). Stuff each with the potato stuffing about ¾ of the way. Now, carefully crack one egg into each pepper over the potato stuffing.

  • Cover with aluminum foil, making sure to tent the foil so it does not stick to the egg yokes. Bake in heated oven for 18 to 20 minutes, or until the eggs are soft set (or longer if you like the eggs more cooked.) Serve immediately.

