How to Cook Those Viral Egg and Potato Stuffed Peppers to Perfection

If you've scrolled through TikTok at any point in the past several weeks, chances are, a few major food hacks have caught your attention: Feta pasta, baked oats, smashed Brussels sprouts, and most recently, stuffed peppers. It's easy to understand why this vibrant veggie hack has gone viral: Stuffed peppers are fuss-free, super nutritious, and endlessly customizable. "Plus, everyone loves a breakfast potato hash, and this is a fun twist on it that delivers both on flavor and a little wow factor," says Karadsheh. "Colorful bell peppers make the perfect vessel for a vegetarian potato hash that's cooked with mushrooms, onions, and a few warm Eastern Mediterranean spices, then topped with an egg. Bake for a little bit and watch for the egg to soft-set creating a melty yoke. I love serving this for a special brunch because it is beautiful but easy to prepare, especially if you cook the potato hash ahead of time." Ready to try it yourself? Find Karadsheh's protein-packed recipe below.