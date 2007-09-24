Easy Shepherd’s Pie

6 Reviews
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
20 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Diana Hyle
October 2007

Quick comfort food: All you do is brown the ground beef; everything else is premade.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound ground beef
  • ⅓ cup ketchup
  • 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
  • 8 ounces frozen mixed vegetables (such as carrots, peas, and corn), thawed
  • ¼ cup (1 ounce) shredded Cheddar (optional)
  • 1 16-ounce package mashed potatoes, refrigerated or frozen and thawed

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 384
  • Calories from fat 40%
  • Fat 17g
  • Sat fat 8g
  • Cholesterol 88mg
  • Sodium 827mg
  • Carbohydrate 28g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Sugar 6g
  • Protein 22g

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 400°F.

Step 2

Place the beef in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until no trace of pink remains, about 5 minutes.

Step 3

Spoon off and discard any fat. Stir in the ketchup and Worcestershire. Add the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Spoon into a baking dish.

Step 4

Mix the cheese (if desired) with the potatoes in a bowl. Spread over the beef and bake until heated through, 10 minutes. Divide among plates.

