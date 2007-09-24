Easy Shepherd’s Pie

Quick comfort food: All you do is brown the ground beef; everything else is premade.
How to Make It
Step 1
Heat oven to 400°F.
Step 2
Place the beef in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until no trace of pink remains, about 5 minutes.
Step 3
Spoon off and discard any fat. Stir in the ketchup and Worcestershire. Add the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Spoon into a baking dish.
Step 4
Mix the cheese (if desired) with the potatoes in a bowl. Spread over the beef and bake until heated through, 10 minutes. Divide among plates.