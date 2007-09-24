Easy Shepherd’s Pie

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 400°F.

Step 2 Place the beef in a large skillet and cook over medium-high heat until no trace of pink remains, about 5 minutes.

Step 3 Spoon off and discard any fat. Stir in the ketchup and Worcestershire. Add the vegetables and cook, stirring, for 1 minute. Spoon into a baking dish.