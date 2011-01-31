Oh my gosh - I have been looking for years for a good, easy biscuit recipe. I don't like to roll out dough so it had to be a drop biscuit recipe. I have probably tried anywhere from 25-30 recipes, including my own that I made up and I have had no success at all. My David has gotten so traumatized by my bad attempts that he had begun to hate biscuits all together. This past Sunday I was making spicy lentil soup but I had forgotten to buy a loaf of bread at the store so I decided to once again try to make biscuits as The Walking Dead was starting soon and I did not want to go out to the store. I stumbled across this recipe and gave it a try. I followed it exactly as written above and my goodness - these biscuits are amazing!!!!!!!!! I was so surprised and my David even said "Finally - you got the biscuits right!" I am making some soup tonight and will make these again; they are so easy and so good!

Read More