Easy Drop Biscuits

By Abigail Chipley

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes 6 biscuits
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat oven to 400° F. In a food processor, combine the flour, butter, baking powder, and salt; pulse until pea-size clumps form. Add the milk and pulse just until moistened.

  • Drop 6 large mounds of the dough (about ½ cup each) onto a baking sheet. Bake until golden, 18 to 20 minutes.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
315 calories; fat 17g; saturated fat 10g; cholesterol 44mg; sodium 614mg; protein 6g; carbohydrates 35g; sugars 2g; fiber 1g; iron 2mg; calcium 106mg.
