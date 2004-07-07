Easy Homemade Salsa

0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Ann Stratton
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
10 Mins
Yield
Serves 10
By Melissa Clark
June 2004

Once you’ve made your own fresh, homemade salsa (also known as pico de gallo), you might never go back to store-bought. For this easy salsa recipe, start with juicy plum tomatoes—known for their crisp texture—and then mix in onion, cilantro, lime, garlic, and jalapeño. As for the heat level, the seeds are the key. Not so into spice? Skip the small white seeds inside the jalapeño. Want to go hot? Keep ‘em in. Serve this easy salsa recipe with tortilla chips, over fish tacos, or to brighten up your morning scrambled eggs.

Ingredients

  • 4 large plum tomatoes (about 1 pound), diced (to yield 2 cups)
  • ¼ cup chopped white onion
  • 3 tablespoons chopped fresh cilantro
  • 2 teaspoons minced jalapeno (remove seeds for less heat)
  • 1½ teaspoons fresh lime juice
  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt (or to taste)
  • 1 small garlic clove, minced

Nutritional Information

  • Calcium 6mg
  • Calories 11
  • Calories from fat 0%
  • Carbohydrate 2g
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Fat 0g
  • Fiber 1g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Protein 0mg
  • Sat fat 0g
  • Sodium 175mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.

If you want your homemade salsa to have a smoother texture—more like jarred—pulse half the salsa in a food processor, then combine it with the remaining chunky half.

Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days.

Chef's Notes

If you prefer a milder homemade salsa, remove the white seeds from the jalapeño before mixing with the other ingredients.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars