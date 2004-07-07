Easy Homemade Salsa

Once you’ve made your own fresh, homemade salsa (also known as pico de gallo), you might never go back to store-bought. For this easy salsa recipe, start with juicy plum tomatoes—known for their crisp texture—and then mix in onion, cilantro, lime, garlic, and jalapeño. As for the heat level, the seeds are the key. Not so into spice? Skip the small white seeds inside the jalapeño. Want to go hot? Keep ‘em in. Serve this easy salsa recipe with tortilla chips, over fish tacos, or to brighten up your morning scrambled eggs.
How to Make It
Combine all the ingredients in a bowl.
If you want your homemade salsa to have a smoother texture—more like jarred—pulse half the salsa in a food processor, then combine it with the remaining chunky half.
Cover tightly and refrigerate for up to 5 days.
Chef's Notes
If you prefer a milder homemade salsa, remove the white seeds from the jalapeño before mixing with the other ingredients.