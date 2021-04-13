Double-Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies With Pecans and Cherries

Classic oatmeal cookie are delicious, but a rendition with cherries, pecans, and chocolate chunks? Well, they are simply outstanding. Cocoa infuses the dough, too, adding another layer of rich flavor. The high quantity of oats makes for a tasty, toothsome texture, and dried cherries (or dried cranberries, if you prefer) add a pop of fruity flavor. Note that the dough might seem crumbly when you're shaping it into balls, but a gentle squeeze will make it come together. Pro tip: To enhance the nutty aroma of the pecans, toast and cool them before chopping and folding into the dough.