Double-Chocolate Oatmeal Cookies With Pecans and Cherries

Stock your treat jar with this chocolatey upgrade on everyday oatmeal cookies. 

By Jenna Helwig

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Yield:
24 cookies
Skip to Recipe

Classic oatmeal cookie are delicious, but a rendition with cherries, pecans, and chocolate chunks? Well, they are simply outstanding. Cocoa infuses the dough, too, adding another layer of rich flavor. The high quantity of oats makes for a tasty, toothsome texture, and dried cherries (or dried cranberries, if you prefer) add a pop of fruity flavor. Note that the dough might seem crumbly when you're shaping it into balls, but a gentle squeeze will make it come together. Pro tip: To enhance the nutty aroma of the pecans, toast and cool them before chopping and folding into the dough. 

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 350°F. Line 2 rimmed baking sheets with parchment paper. Whisk oats, flour, sugar, cocoa powder, baking powder, salt, and baking soda in a large bowl. Make a well in the center of mixture. Add eggs and oil to well; whisk eggs and oil inside well to combine.

  • Using a wooden spoon or a silicone spatula, stir oat mixture and egg mixture until combined. Stir in cherries, pecans, and chopped chocolate.

  • Roll dough evenly into 24 balls (about 1¾ inches each). Arrange balls at least 2 inches apart on baking sheet. Note: The dough may feel crumbly; just give it an extra squeeze to form the cookies. They'll bake perfectly in the oven.

  • Bake until tops and edges of cookies are set and no longer glossy, 9 to 10 minutes. Let cool on baking sheets for 5 minutes. Transfer cookies to a wire rack. Serve warm or let cool completely, about 1 hour.

