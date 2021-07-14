Dill Pickle Relish Poppers

Rating: Unrated

Meet your new favorite app: cheesy pickle and ham-stuffed jalapeños.

By Liz Mervosh

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
45 mins
Servings:
6
Few savory treats are as tasty as cheesy jalapeño poppers, and this version might just outdo any competitors. The cream cheese filling features pickle relish, cooked ham, and Swiss cheese, and bakes to bubbling perfection in the oven. If you're sensitive to the heat of chilies, try these with baby bell peppers instead. Make ahead tip: To freeze a batch of poppers, fill the jalapeños, freeze, transfer to an airtight ziptop bag, and when you're ready, bake from frozen until golden.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Line a rimmed baking sheet with aluminum foil, and lightly coat with cooking spray.

  • Stir together Swiss cheese, cream cheese, egg yolk, relish, ham, and salt in a medium bowl until well combined. Fill each jalapeño half with 1 heaping tablespoon cheese mixture; place, cut side up, in a single layer on prepared baking sheet

  • Bake until jalapeños are tender, 27 to 30 minutes.

