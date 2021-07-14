Dill Pickle Relish Poppers

Few savory treats are as tasty as cheesy jalapeño poppers, and this version might just outdo any competitors. The cream cheese filling features pickle relish, cooked ham, and Swiss cheese, and bakes to bubbling perfection in the oven. If you're sensitive to the heat of chilies, try these with baby bell peppers instead. Make ahead tip: To freeze a batch of poppers, fill the jalapeños, freeze, transfer to an airtight ziptop bag, and when you're ready, bake from frozen until golden.