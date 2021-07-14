Dill Pickle Relish Cornbread Muffins

Rating: Unrated

A swirl of pickle relish gives classic corn muffins a delicious boost.

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
6
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

News alert! Pickle relish should be dolloped onto more than hot dogs. Here, it adds tangy flavor and a pop of crunch to cornbread muffins. They're amped up further with a generous pile of grated Parmesan and a glug of melted butter for tender, crave-worthy muffins. Pair with chili or serve with fried eggs and breakfast sausage for a decadent brunch. For a spicier version, try folding in pepper Jack in place of the parm. Or, swap in cheddar and some cooked, crumbled bacon.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Stir together cornbread mix, baking powder, relish, egg, Parmesan, milk, butter, garlic powder, crushed red pepper, and salt in medium bowl until blended.

    Advertisement

  • Lightly coat a standard 12-well muffin pan with cooking spray. Spoon in batter evenly (about ⅓ cup batter per well).

  • Bake until a wooden pick inserted in center of several muffins comes out clean and muffins are golden brown around edges, about 20 minutes. Cool in muffin pan 5 minutes before removing. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/15/2021