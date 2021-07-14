Dill Pickle Relish Cornbread Muffins

News alert! Pickle relish should be dolloped onto more than hot dogs. Here, it adds tangy flavor and a pop of crunch to cornbread muffins. They're amped up further with a generous pile of grated Parmesan and a glug of melted butter for tender, crave-worthy muffins. Pair with chili or serve with fried eggs and breakfast sausage for a decadent brunch. For a spicier version, try folding in pepper Jack in place of the parm. Or, swap in cheddar and some cooked, crumbled bacon.