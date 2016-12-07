Hello. I would probably give this recipe a better rating if I could actually make it. There's nothing that is more annoying than going and purchasing all the ingredients, only to find out that the writer/editor hasn't done their job. The recipe is not clear about the first ingredient: Pasta. It calls for 3 cups, but it doesn't say whether or not this is cooked pasta or not. Three cups of uncooked macaroni is a lot of pasta. I can make an assumption that since it's for 8 people, that it should be for 3 cups of uncooked pasta, but who knows?? How annoying!! Thanks for nothing...except me spending a bunch of money for a recipe that is unusable. I would expect this from a site that allows any person to upload their recipe, because the normal person doesn't pay attention to these kinds of things, however, this is what you guys do for a living. You should be paying more attention to these types of details.