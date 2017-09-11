Chicken curry is one of those recipes that can feel mildly addictive. Maybe it’s the juicy pieces of chicken, maybe it’s the salty-sweet element of apple, or maybe it’s the richly complex curry powder that coats each bite. The point is, it’s delicious. And, rarely does a savory dish pair so well with a diverse group of toppings: salty peanuts, spicy chilies, cooling yogurt, and sugary raisins all taste great here. To toast coconut, heat oven to 350° F and spread the coconut on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes; let cool before serving.