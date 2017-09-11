Chicken Curry

Chicken curry is one of those recipes that can feel mildly addictive. Maybe it’s the juicy pieces of chicken, maybe it’s the salty-sweet element of apple, or maybe it’s the richly complex curry powder that coats each bite. The point is, it’s delicious. And, rarely does a savory dish pair so well with a diverse group of toppings: salty peanuts, spicy chilies, cooling yogurt, and sugary raisins all taste great here. To toast coconut, heat oven to 350° F and spread the coconut on a rimmed baking sheet and toast, tossing occasionally, until golden, 6 to 8 minutes; let cool before serving.

By Dawn Perry

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chicken in a medium bowl; toss with flour, pepper, and 1 teaspoon salt.

  • Heat oil in a large skillet over medium. Add chicken and cook, turning occasionally, until golden brown, about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Add butter to skillet and swirl to melt. Add onion, apple, garlic, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt and cook, stirring, until softened, about 3 minutes. Add curry powder and cook, stirring, until sticky, about 2 minutes. Add broth and bring to a simmer. Return chicken to skillet and simmer rapidly, stirring occasionally, until chicken is cooked through and liquid is reduced and saucy, 6 to 10 minutes.

  • Serve with rice or naan with toppings on the side.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
314 calories; fat 16.3g; saturated fat 5.1g; cholesterol 100.6mg; fiber 2.9g; sugars 6.3g; protein 28.9g; carbohydrates 13g; sodium 845.2mg.
