Crispy Mushroom Reuben Sandwiches

This decadent vegetarian take on the classic Reuben puts mushrooms first.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Greg Dupree

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
40 mins
Servings:
4
Skip to Recipe

Mushroom magic lives here. A medley of these fun guys crisps up in the oven to bring big flavor, comfort-food vibes, and energy-boosting B vitamins to a sandwich classic. Mushrooms might seem like an unlikely replacement for corned beef in this deli-inspired dish, but thanks to their high umami content, they taste both meaty and highly savory. The point is, you won't miss the beef. Paired with an intensely flavorful dressing (made with tomato paste, horseradish, and soy sauce), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Jewish rye bread, the result is a revolution in craveable, plant-forward eating. P.S. It might seem strange but spreading mayonnaise on the outside of the bread is the key to getting a crispy, golden crust. Trust us.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 425°F with racks in upper and lower thirds. Divide mushrooms between 2 rimmed baking sheets. On each baking sheet, drizzle mushrooms with 2 tablespoons oil and season with ¼ teaspoon salt; toss to coat. Spread mushrooms in an even layer. Roast, rotating baking sheets halfway through, until mushrooms are golden and crispy in parts, 18 to 20 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, stir tomato paste, horseradish, soy sauce, ½ cup mayonnaise, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a bowl until smooth.

  • Spread 1 side of each bread slice with remaining 3 tablespoons mayonnaise. Flip and spread other sides of bread with tomato paste mixture (about 1 tablespoon per slice). Top each of 4 slices with 1 cheese slice, about ⅓ cup mushrooms, and ¼ cup sauerkraut. Top with remaining 4 cheese slices and 4 bread slices, mayonnaise sides facing up.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Cook sandwiches in 2 batches, pressing gently with a spatula, until bread is golden and cheese is melted, 2 to 3 minutes per side. Serve with cucumbers.

Make It Vegan:

Opt for eggless mayonnaise and dairy-free cheese.We love Follow Your Heart’s melty Provolone Style Slices.

