Crispy Mushroom Reuben Sandwiches

Mushroom magic lives here. A medley of these fun guys crisps up in the oven to bring big flavor, comfort-food vibes, and energy-boosting B vitamins to a sandwich classic. Mushrooms might seem like an unlikely replacement for corned beef in this deli-inspired dish, but thanks to their high umami content, they taste both meaty and highly savory. The point is, you won't miss the beef. Paired with an intensely flavorful dressing (made with tomato paste, horseradish, and soy sauce), melted Swiss cheese, sauerkraut, and Jewish rye bread, the result is a revolution in craveable, plant-forward eating. P.S. It might seem strange but spreading mayonnaise on the outside of the bread is the key to getting a crispy, golden crust. Trust us.