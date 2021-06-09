Crispy Chicken and Blue Cheese Salad

This stellar salad features breaded chicken cutlets, crumbled blue cheese, and honey mustard dressing-what's not to like?

By Marianne Williams

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
A great dinner salad needs to have a few things going on. First, there has to be a perfect starring ingredient. In the case of this recipe, that's chicken breast cutlets that are breaded and pan-fried to perfection. Next, there's got to be a pop of creamy, salty flavor. Enter crumbles of Stilton blue cheese, which is peppery enough to contrast the rich cutlets, but mild enough to convert blue cheese skeptics. Finally, it needs a killer dressing. Here, that's a honey mustard dressing that has lemon juice, too, bringing citrusy brightness to each bite. The resulting salad is tasty, delicious, and best of all? It comes together in under 30 minutes. 

  • Crack eggs into a shallow dish and beat with a fork. Combine bread crumbs and ¼ teaspoon salt in a separate shallow dish. Working with 1 cutlet at a time, dip in eggs and turn to fully coat; let excess drip off. Transfer cutlet to bread crumb mixture and turn to coat, pressing to adhere. Transfer cutlets to a large plate.

  • Set a wire rack inside a rimmed baking sheet. Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add 2 cutlets to skillet; cook, flipping once, until deep golden brown, about 3 minutes per side. Transfer cutlets to rack and season with ⅛ teaspoon salt. Reduce heat to medium. Repeat with 3 tablespoons oil, remaining 2 cutlets, and ⅛ teaspoon salt.

  • Whisk lemon juice, mustard, honey, and remaining ¼ teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Gradually whisk in remaining 2 tablespoons oil until smooth and combined. Add arugula and cheese; toss to lightly coat. Slice cutlets and serve over salad.

Per Serving:
581 calories; fat 40g; cholesterol 179mg; sodium 810mg; carbohydrates 17g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 39g; sugars 3g; saturated fat 10g.
