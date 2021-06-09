Crispy Chicken and Blue Cheese Salad

A great dinner salad needs to have a few things going on. First, there has to be a perfect starring ingredient. In the case of this recipe, that's chicken breast cutlets that are breaded and pan-fried to perfection. Next, there's got to be a pop of creamy, salty flavor. Enter crumbles of Stilton blue cheese, which is peppery enough to contrast the rich cutlets, but mild enough to convert blue cheese skeptics. Finally, it needs a killer dressing. Here, that's a honey mustard dressing that has lemon juice, too, bringing citrusy brightness to each bite. The resulting salad is tasty, delicious, and best of all? It comes together in under 30 minutes.