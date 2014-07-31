Creamy Mango Smoothie

0 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Grant Cornett
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 1
By Lindsay Hunt
September 2014

Ingredients

  • 1 cup chopped frozen mango
  • ½ cup low-fat or skim milk
  • ½ cup plain yogurt
  • 1 tablespoon agave nectar
  • Pinch ground ginger
  • Pinch kosher salt

How to Make It

Step 1

Puree the mango, milk, yogurt, agave, ginger, and salt in a blender until smooth.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars