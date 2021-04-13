Creamy Cauliflower Rice With Shrimp

One of the most magical vegetable transformations in recent years has been turning cauliflower into rice-sized pieces. In this dish, they form the base of a cheesy "risotto," featuring melted leeks, white wine, and rich chicken broth. Spinach and peas bring healthful balance, while a glug of heavy cream offers rich decadence. Topped with quickly-sauteed shrimp, the result is a restaurant-worthy meal. Serve with crusty bread, a green salad, and white wine.