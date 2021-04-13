LIVE

Creamy Cauliflower Rice With Shrimp

Rating: Unrated

 This easy recipe transforms veggies into an elegant yet comforting dinner.

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
20 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
One of the most magical vegetable transformations in recent years has been turning cauliflower into rice-sized pieces. In this dish, they form the base of a cheesy "risotto," featuring melted leeks, white wine, and rich chicken broth. Spinach and peas bring healthful balance, while a glug of heavy cream offers rich decadence. Topped with quickly-sauteed shrimp, the result is a restaurant-worthy meal. Serve with crusty bread, a green salad, and white wine.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Heat 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium. Add shrimp and ¼ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring often, until firm and pink about 5 minutes. Transfer to a plate. Wipe skillet clean.

  • Heat remaining 2 tablespoons oil in skillet over medium. Add leek; cook, stirring often, until tender, 3 to 4 minutes. Add wine; cook, stirring constantly, until wine is fully absorbed, 1 to 2 minutes. Stir in cauliflower and broth; cook, stirring often, until broth is fully absorbed, about 3 minutes. Stir in spinach, cream, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt; cook, stirring constantly, until spinach wilts, about 2 minutes. Add cheese; cook, stirring constantly, until melted, about 1 minute.

  • Remove from heat and stir in cooked shrimp. Serve immediately with more cheese, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
351 calories; fat 21g; cholesterol 170mg; carbohydrates 13g; dietary fiber 3g; protein 24g; sugars 4g; saturated fat 8g.
