Cranberry-Hazelnut Bread

4 Reviews
Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
2 Hours 30 Mins
Yield
Serves 8
By Charlyne Mattox
November 2011

Sweet-tart berries and crunchy hazelnuts make this a satisfying morning snack; the bread will keep for up to 3 days at room temperature.

Ingredients

  • 1 cup hazelnuts
  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted, plus more for the pan
  • 1½ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • ⅓ cup granulated sugar
  • ¼ cup packed light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • ½ cup whole milk
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 tablespoon finely grated orange zest
  • ½ teaspoon pure vanilla extract
  • 1½ cups fresh or frozen cranberries

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 324
  • Fat 16g
  • Sat fat 4g
  • Cholesterol 64mg
  • Sodium 354mg
  • Protein 7g
  • Carbohydrate 40g
  • Sugar 17g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Iron 2mg
  • Calcium 93mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. Spread the hazelnuts on a large rimmed baking sheet and toast in oven, tossing occasionally, until fragrant, 10 to 12 minutes. Rub the warm nuts in a clean dish towel to remove the skins (discard the skins); coarsely chop.

Step 2

Butter an 8½-by-4½-inch loaf pan. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, sugars, baking powder, and salt. In a small bowl, whisk together the butter, milk, eggs, orange zest, and vanilla; add to the flour mixture and mix until just combined (do not overmix). Fold in the hazelnuts and cranberries.

Step 3

Transfer the batter to the prepared pan and bake until a toothpick inserted in the center comes out clean, 55 to 65 minutes (tent with foil if the top browns too quickly). Cool in the pan for 30 minutes, then transfer to a wire rack to cool completely.

