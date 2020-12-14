Cornflake-Crusted Chicken with Purple Slaw

Cutting chicken breasts open like a book creates more surface area, which you’ll bathe in a buttermilk-mayonnaise bath, which makes the meat even more tender, and allows the crunchy cereal to adhere evenly. While the chicken bakes, you’ll stir together a coleslaw-style cabbage salad, which has just enough pickle brine to balance the rich meat. It’s an easy, crowd-pleasing meal that will be a regular favorite. Got leftovers? Sandwich the chicken and slaw between rolls for a pretty great lunch treat.