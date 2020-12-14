Cornflake-Crusted Chicken with Purple Slaw

Rating: Unrated

Meet your new favorite way to cook chicken: thin-yet-juicy chicken coated with crispy cornflakes.

By Liz Mervosh

Gallery

Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
50 mins
Servings:
4
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Cutting chicken breasts open like a book creates more surface area, which you’ll bathe in a buttermilk-mayonnaise bath, which makes the meat even more tender, and allows the crunchy cereal to adhere evenly. While the chicken bakes, you’ll stir together a coleslaw-style cabbage salad, which has just enough pickle brine to balance the rich meat. It’s an easy, crowd-pleasing meal that will be a regular favorite. Got leftovers? Sandwich the chicken and slaw between rolls for a pretty great lunch treat.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat oven to 400°F. Slice chicken breasts horizontally, cutting to, but not through, other side. Open chicken like a book. Transfer to a large bowl.

    Advertisement

  • Place a wire rack on a rimmed baking sheet; coat with cooking spray. Whisk buttermilk and mayonnaise in a large bowl. Pour ¾ cup buttermilk mixture over chicken and turn chicken until evenly coated. Place cornflakes in a large, shallow dish. Working with 1 breast at a time, remove from buttermilk mixture. Let excess drip off and transfer to cornflakes in dish. Coat chicken with cornflakes, pressing to adhere. Transfer coated chicken to wire rack; top chicken with cooking spray.

  • Bake chicken until golden and a thermometer inserted in thickest portion registers 165°F, 35 to 40 minutes. Sprinkle with ¼ teaspoon salt.

  • Meanwhile, stir cabbage, pickles and pickle juice, dill, lemon juice, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt into remaining buttermilk mixture. Chill until ready to serve. Serve slaw alongside chicken.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2020 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 12/15/2020