Three Delicious Ways to Use Your Leftover Tortillas

Aside from pulling tostada bases out of a store-bought sleeve, the swiftest way to make tostadas is to reach for a pan and some oil. A cast iron pan works. You don’t need more than a half-inch of oil, more than enough to cover even the thickest tortilla. The process is simple. Set the heat to medium-high. Slip in your tortillas whole. (Make sure none overlap.) Fry each for about a minute on each side, or until the crips, rock-solid texture extends from rim to core.

With tongs, remove newly made tostadas from the pan, gently shaking off extra oil. Carefully set them on a dish covered with paper towels, for catching drippings.

Now you have the wafery base of a hearty, crunchy meal. If you have freshly cooked or leftover chicken, beef, or pork, add it to your tostada. With meat and sturdy base, a perfectly filling and balanced tostada is complete with no more additions but a sprinkling of cotija and a squeeze of lime. A smear of refried beans on the surface of the tortilla also adds flavor. Plus, this addition can help to keep other toppings in place. Try tuna on a tostada. Or heap on one of the truly great tostada toppings—cool ceviche zinging with citrus.

