Cool and Crunchy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Rating: Unrated

These cool, Vietnamese-inspired chicken and rice noodle wraps are perfect for hot summer nights.

By Ali Ramee

Gallery

Credit: Greg DuPree

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
25 mins
total:
25 mins
Servings:
4
Nutrition Info
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Fresh, delicious, and healthy is the name of the game with this easy chicken dinner, which comes together in under 30 minutes, thanks to quick-cooking vermicelli rice noodles and grilled chicken. You'll tuck these into pieces of crisp lettuce to make Vietnamese Bun Cha-inspired wraps. You'll start by stirring together a shortcut nuoc cham—a sauce made with garlic, fish sauce, sambal oelek, and lime juice. The nuoc cham does double duty—two thirds becomes a fast marinade for the meat, infusing every bite with flavor, and you'll serve the remaining third as a dipping sauce for the wraps.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Preheat grill or a grill pan to medium-high (450°F to 500°F) and lightly oil grates. Bring a large pot of water to a boil on stove.

    Advertisement

  • Whisk lime juice, fish sauce, garlic, sambal oelek, sugar, and ¼ cup water in a small bowl until sugar dissolves. Transfer ⅓ cup sauce to a medium bowl; reserve remaining sauce for serving. Add chicken to medium bowl and stir to coat. Let stand for 5 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, cook noodles according to package directions. Drain and rinse under cold water; set aside.

  • Place marinated chicken on grill grates; discard marinade. Grill chicken, covered, turning occasionally, until lightly charred and cooked through, about 8 minutes. Transfer to a cutting board and chop into bite-size pieces. Serve chicken with lettuce leaves, noodles, reserved sauce for dipping, carrots, and cucumber.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
407 calories; fat 13g; cholesterol 208mg; sodium 1475mg; carbohydrates 27g; dietary fiber 1g; protein 44g; sugars 5g; saturated fat 4g.
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 07/15/2021