Cool and Crunchy Chicken Lettuce Wraps

Fresh, delicious, and healthy is the name of the game with this easy chicken dinner, which comes together in under 30 minutes, thanks to quick-cooking vermicelli rice noodles and grilled chicken. You'll tuck these into pieces of crisp lettuce to make Vietnamese Bun Cha-inspired wraps. You'll start by stirring together a shortcut nuoc cham—a sauce made with garlic, fish sauce, sambal oelek, and lime juice. The nuoc cham does double duty—two thirds becomes a fast marinade for the meat, infusing every bite with flavor, and you'll serve the remaining third as a dipping sauce for the wraps.