Take one look at how much cold brew costs at the local café and we promise you'll want to make it at home immediately. Good news: cold brew coffee is one of those drinks that sounds extra fancy, but it's actually a low-maintenance method for making better iced coffee. The key to any cold brew coffee recipe is to let coarsely-ground beans steep for a long time. You'll do this until the water becomes infused with coffee flavor, about 10 hours. The end result is a super smooth, rich, and highly caffeinated batch of cold brew concentrate that you can sip as is with ice, or dilute with milk or cream. You can also try it in place of the liquid in a banana-peanut butter smoothie, or blend it with vanilla ice cream for a java milkshake.