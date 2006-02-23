Coconut Milk Smoothie

Charles Masters
Hands-On Time
5 Mins
Total Time
5 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Real Simple Editors
April 2006

Ingredients

  • 1 10-ounce bag frozen blueberries or other fruit
  • 3 ripe bananas
  • 1 cup plain yogurt
  • 1 cup unsweetened coconut milk
  • 2 tablespoons honey

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 300
  • Calories from fat 41%
  • Fat 15g
  • Sat fat 12g
  • Cholesterol 10mg
  • Sodium 40mg
  • Carbohydrate 43g
  • Fiber 3g
  • Sugar 28g
  • Protein 5g

How to Make It

Step 1

In a blender, purée the blueberries, bananas, yogurt, coconut milk, and honey. Serve.

