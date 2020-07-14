Toasted-Coconut Key Lime Pie

This tropical, frozen dessert brings cool relief to hot days with a refreshing combination of coconut and lime in a gorgeous, showstopper package. A coconut cookie crust surrounds a decadent coconut interior that’s spiked with a generous amount of lime juice. You’ll use coconut whipped topping as the base of the pie, which keeps it dairy free, but you can substitute an equal amount of whipped cream, instead. A spring-form pan makes this particularly pretty, but you can use a pie plate in a pinch.