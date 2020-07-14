Toasted-Coconut Key Lime Pie

This tropical, frozen dessert brings cool relief to hot days with a refreshing combination of coconut and lime in a gorgeous, showstopper package. A coconut cookie crust surrounds a decadent coconut interior that’s spiked with a generous amount of lime juice. You’ll use coconut whipped topping as the base of the pie, which keeps it dairy free, but you can substitute an equal amount of whipped cream, instead. A spring-form pan makes this particularly pretty, but you can use a pie plate in a pinch.
How to Make It
Preheat oven to 350°F. Stir cookie crumbs, oil, and sugar in a large bowl. Press crumb mixture firmly into bottom and 1 ½ inches up sides of a 9-inch springform pan or deep-dish pie plate. Bake until edges are golden, about 10 minutes. Let cool completely on a wire rack, about 20 minutes.
Meanwhile, stir 1 container whipped topping, coconut milk, and lime zest and juice in a large bowl until blended. Pour mixture into cooled crust, cover with plastic wrap, and freeze until firm, at least 4 hours.
Top with remaining container of whipped topping. Top with lime slices and toasted coconut.
Chef's Notes
If Florida came in a pie plate, this dairy-free delight would be it. You can assemble, wrap, and freeze the pie up to 3 weeks ahead. Garnish just before serving.