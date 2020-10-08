Coconut-Creamed Greens

Coconut milk is one of the most luscious ingredients in any plant-based kitchen, and in this rich dish, it creates the delicious base of creamed greens rather than the standard cream-based versions. Kale, chard, and spinach are bathed in a fragrant sauce, which gets flavor from shallot and garlic, as well as a pinch of nutmeg. The result is a decadent, dairy-free alternative to other types of creamed greens, which would taste delicious alongside a Thanksgiving turkey or any holiday roast. Yet, it's at home next to any weeknight main dish. Vegan dinner idea: serve with planks of crispy pan-seared tofu.