Cobb Salad With Garlic Vinaigrette

This tasty take on the classic Cobb salad eliminates more polarizing ingredients (blue cheese) and plays up crowd-pleasing toppings like crisp bacon, fresh avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Our modern twist? Employing crunchy, peppery watercress instead of the typical romaine, dressing it with a garlic vinaigrette, and adding shrimp to the mix for a lean protein. No cheese necessary! The modifications mean that a serving of this Cobb salad contains 530 calories—roughly half that of the standard sodium- and saturated fat-laden Cobb. But hey, it’s not just about the nutritionals. This salad’s satisfying enough to stand on its own.

By Kay Chun

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
30 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Place the eggs in a small saucepan and add enough cold water to cover them by 1 inch. Bring to a boil.

  • Remove the eggs from heat, cover the saucepan, and let stand for 12 minutes. Drain and run under cold water to cool. Peel the eggs and quarter lengthwise.

  • Meanwhile, cook the bacon in a skillet over medium heat until crisp, 6 to 8 minutes.

  • Transfer the bacon to a paper towel-lined plate. Let cool, then break into pieces.

  • In a small bowl, whisk together the oil, vinegar, garlic, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper.

  • Arrange the watercress, shrimp, tomatoes, avocados, eggs, and bacon in a large serving bowl and drizzle with the vinaigrette.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
531 calories; fat 38g; saturated fat 7g; cholesterol 394mg; sodium 888mg; protein 38g; carbohydrates 13g; sugars 3g; fiber 7g; iron 5mg; calcium 211mg.
