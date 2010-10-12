This tasty take on the classic Cobb salad eliminates more polarizing ingredients (blue cheese) and plays up crowd-pleasing toppings like crisp bacon, fresh avocado, sliced cherry tomatoes, and hard-boiled eggs. Our modern twist? Employing crunchy, peppery watercress instead of the typical romaine, dressing it with a garlic vinaigrette, and adding shrimp to the mix for a lean protein. No cheese necessary! The modifications mean that a serving of this Cobb salad contains 530 calories—roughly half that of the standard sodium- and saturated fat-laden Cobb. But hey, it’s not just about the nutritionals. This salad’s satisfying enough to stand on its own.