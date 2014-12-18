Clementine and Ginger Old-Fashioned Recipe

Danny Kim
By Betty Gold
September 2019

The Old-Fashioned is the best kind of cocktail, which is to say, it's a classic crowd-pleaser that's perfectly balanced and seriously boozy. Making an Old-Fashioned cocktail at home is easy. Here, you'll muddle a slice of clementine with ginger, a maraschino cherry, sugar, and bitters together in a glass, then add bourbon and ice. That's what makes this the best Old-Fashioned recipe: it's simple, just like the drink itself.

  • 1 thick slice clementine
  • 2 thin slices fresh ginger
  • 1 maraschino cherry
  • 1/2 teaspoon sugar
  • 2 dashes cocktail bitters
  • 2 ounces bourbon
  • ice, for serving

  • Calories 160
  • Fat 0g (sat 0g)
  • Cholesterol 0mg
  • Sodium 0mg
  • Protein 0g
  • Carbohydrate 7g
  • Sugar 5g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 6mg

Muddle the clementine, ginger, cherry, sugar, and bitters in a heavy glass.

Add the bourbon and stir to combine.

Top with ice.

Tip: No muddler? Try using the end of a straight rolling pin or even a wooden spoon in a pinch.

