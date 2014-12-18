Clementine and Ginger Old-Fashioned Recipe

The Old-Fashioned is the best kind of cocktail, which is to say, it's a classic crowd-pleaser that's perfectly balanced and seriously boozy. Making an Old-Fashioned cocktail at home is easy. Here, you'll muddle a slice of clementine with ginger, a maraschino cherry, sugar, and bitters together in a glass, then add bourbon and ice. That's what makes this the best Old-Fashioned recipe: it's simple, just like the drink itself.