The Only Classic Chicken and Dumplings Recipe You Need

This is one of our all-time favorite recipes, and for good reason: It’s a modern take on the comforting classic, chicken and dumplings. Browning the chicken first gives the dish its flavor and eliminates the need for chicken broth. Here’s how it works: You’ll season the chicken and brown it in batches, then transfer it to a plate. Then, you’ll add your veggies to the pot with the chicken drippings, which will give them all sorts of delicious flavor. And let’s not forget the dumplings. “How to make dumplings” is half of the reason you ended up here in the first place, so we definitely don't want to skip over it. Making the dumplings is easy, you just whisk together some dry ingredients (flour, baking soda, baking powder, salt), add butter and buttermilk, and dollop the dough on top of your chicken stew mixture. It takes just six pantry ingredients (plus a pinch of salt and pepper) to create fluffy, delicious dumplings that make the soup simply irresistible. Read on for the full instructions for how to make chicken and dumplings so good, your family may think a professional chef whipped the dish up.