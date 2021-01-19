Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

Rating: Unrated

These flaky cookies are almost dangerously fast to make.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Jennifer Causey

Buttery puff pastry forms the base of these simple cookies, which feature a cinnamon-sugar and pecan swirl throughout each bite. Getting that perfect spiral is surprisingly easy. The key is rolling the topped pastry into a tight log, and then giving it a quick freeze before slicing. This ensures that your knife will cut clean rounds, rather than denting the dough. Once you've got the hang of it, this recipe lends itself well to personalization. A thin layer of raspberry jam with pistachios instead of pecans would taste great, as would a grating of chocolate over the filling before rolling.

  • Preheat oven to 450°F. 

  • Sprinkle work surface with 2 tablespoons of the sugar. Unfold pastry sheet on sugar.

  • Stir together pecans, cinnamon, and ¼ cup of the sugar in a small bowl.

  • Brush pastry with egg, and sprinkle with pecan-sugar mixture. Roll sheet up in a tight log, pinching seam to seal.

  • Freeze roll until firm, about 15 minutes. Cut into ¼-inch-thick slices. Sprinkle slices with remaining 2 tablespoons sugar. 

  • Bake in preheated oven on a parchment paper-lined baking sheet until golden brown, about 9 minutes. Turn slices over, and bake 5 more minutes. Cool completely on baking sheet, about 20 minutes. 

