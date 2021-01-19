Cinnamon-Sugar Cookies

Buttery puff pastry forms the base of these simple cookies, which feature a cinnamon-sugar and pecan swirl throughout each bite. Getting that perfect spiral is surprisingly easy. The key is rolling the topped pastry into a tight log, and then giving it a quick freeze before slicing. This ensures that your knife will cut clean rounds, rather than denting the dough. Once you've got the hang of it, this recipe lends itself well to personalization. A thin layer of raspberry jam with pistachios instead of pecans would taste great, as would a grating of chocolate over the filling before rolling.