These Chocolate Espresso Truffles Are Love at First Bite

Don't let the total time in this recipe for homemade truffles turn you off: Most of it is hours spent letting your chocolate mixture cool and harden in the refrigerator. In reality, these homemade chocolate espresso truffles are a snap to prepare. Intense bites of coffee, two types of chocolate plus cocoa powder, and an optional splash of coffee liqueur give these treats a sophisticated, not-too-sweet taste you're sure to love. Store finished truffles in the fridge, and bring them to room temperature before serving. P.S. These make a great homemade gift, too.