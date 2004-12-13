These Chocolate Espresso Truffles Are Love at First Bite

Rating: 3.5 stars
153 Ratings
  • 1 star values: 15
  • 2 star values: 23
  • 3 star values: 24
  • 4 star values: 22
  • 5 star values: 69

Boy, do these go quick—which is why we devised a recipe that gives you four dozen truffles.

By Ken Haedrich
By Betty Gold

Gallery

Credit: Hector Sanchez

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
1 hr
total:
5 hrs 45 mins
Yield:
Makes 48 truffles
Advertisement
Skip to Recipe

Don't let the total time in this recipe for homemade truffles turn you off: Most of it is hours spent letting your chocolate mixture cool and harden in the refrigerator. In reality, these homemade chocolate espresso truffles are a snap to prepare. Intense bites of coffee, two types of chocolate plus cocoa powder, and an optional splash of coffee liqueur give these treats a sophisticated, not-too-sweet taste you're sure to love. Store finished truffles in the fridge, and bring them to room temperature before serving. P.S. These make a great homemade gift, too.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, heat the cream and instant espresso powder over medium heat, stirring occasionally, until the mixture bubbles around the edges, 2 to 3 minutes. Remove from heat, add the semisweet and bittersweet chocolate, and stir until melted. Add the liqueur (if using) and vanilla and stir to combine. Transfer to a shallow bowl, cover loosely, and refrigerate until firm, at least 4 hours and up to 1 week.

    Advertisement

  • Using a small spring-loaded scoop, a melon baller, or a teaspoon, drop 1-inch balls of the chocolate mixture onto a wax-paper-lined baking sheet. Refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes.

  • Place the cocoa powder in a shallow bowl. Roll the chocolate balls in the cocoa, then transfer to a wax paper-lined baking sheet and refrigerate. Bring to room temperature before serving.

Advertisement
Advertisement
© Copyright 2021 realsimple.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com 01/26/2021