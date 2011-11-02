No-Bake Chocolate, Peanut Butter, and Oatmeal Cookies

Rating: 3 stars
318 Ratings
  • 1 star values: 24
  • 2 star values: 60
  • 3 star values: 114
  • 4 star values: 54
  • 5 star values: 66

These sweet, crunchy morsels combine the best ingredients of three classic cookies in one simple, speedy treat.

By Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
10 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
Makes 36 cookies
Nutrition Info
Next time you need a fast cookie fix, let these crunchy, creamy, cocoa bites come to the rescue. Requiring only 10 minutes of hands-on time, a few kitchen staples—and even fewer kitchen skills—they're delicious washed down with an after-school glass of milk or an after-dinner cup of tea.

Ingredients

Directions

  • In a large saucepan, melt the butter over medium-high heat. Stir in the brown sugar, cream, and cocoa, then boil for 1 minute.

  • Remove the saucepan from heat, add the peanut butter and vanilla, and stir until smooth. Stir in the oats and peanuts.

  • Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the batter onto wax paper–lined baking sheets, spacing them 1 inch apart, and let cool until set, about 20 minutes.

Chef's Notes

Storage suggestion: Keep the cookies at room temperature, between sheets of wax paper in an airtight container, for up to 3 days.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
204 calories; fat 11g; saturated fat 5g; cholesterol 17mg; sodium 111mg; protein 3g; carbohydrates 25g; sugars 12g; fiber 2g; iron 1mg; calcium 22mg.
