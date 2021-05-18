Chimichurri-Yogurt Dip 

The classic garlicky herb sauce adorns creamy yogurt in this easy dip recipe.

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Victor Protasio

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
15 mins
Yield:
4 to 6
Chimichurri is a classic Argentinian herb-and-oil sauce that is punchy and divine, and usually served with grilled meats. Here, the bright mixture is swirled into thick Greek yogurt for a pretty presentation and fresh flavor. Gently folding and swirling the chimichurri into the yogurt in batches will yield that eye-catching marbled look. Perfect with any vegetables, this rich dip is particularly tasty with crunchy lettuces, bitter chicories, or another classic cracker in Argentina, grissini (hailing from Italy). Got leftover dip? Try it smeared on toasted sourdough for a steak sandwich or dolloped onto fried eggs.

  • Place garlic and salt in a medium bowl. Stir, lightly mashing, until a paste forms. Whisk in vinegar. Add oregano, parsley, oil, crushed red pepper, and black pepper; stir until well combined.

  • Pour out any excess liquid from yogurt and stir until smooth. Transfer yogurt to a large serving bowl. Set aside 2 tablespoons chimichurri. Gently fold remaining chimichurri into yogurt in 2 batches until streaked but not fully combined. Swirl in reserved 2 tablespoons chimichurri on top.

Serving Suggestions

Little Gem lettuce, watermelon radishes, radicchio, grissini.

Make Ahead

Chimichurri can be made up to 1 day in advance; cover and refrigerate. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes before adding to yogurt.

