Chimichurri-Yogurt Dip 

Chimichurri is a classic Argentinian herb-and-oil sauce that is punchy and divine, and usually served with grilled meats. Here, the bright mixture is swirled into thick Greek yogurt for a pretty presentation and fresh flavor. Gently folding and swirling the chimichurri into the yogurt in batches will yield that eye-catching marbled look. Perfect with any vegetables, this rich dip is particularly tasty with crunchy lettuces, bitter chicories, or another classic cracker in Argentina, grissini (hailing from Italy). Got leftover dip? Try it smeared on toasted sourdough for a steak sandwich or dolloped onto fried eggs.