Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries 

Chimichurri, a punchy blender herb sauce, has the power to elevate any meal, which is why it's usually served tableside in Argentina. A simple blend of olive oil, parsley, oregano, vinegar, and crushed red pepper is all it takes. (Sometimes garlic is also added.) In this quick weeknight dinner, season ground chicken with chimichurri before shaping it into patties, then add more of the tasty sauce on top of your burgers to serve. This might be the most flavorful chicken burger you'll ever make. Cheese lovers, this burger would also be excellent with a slice of melty provolone.