Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries 

Smother healthy weeknight-friendly chicken burgers with an herb-packed sauce. 

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams

Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
chimichurri chicken burgers with sweet potato fries
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Jump to Nutrition Facts

Chimichurri, a punchy blender herb sauce, has the power to elevate any meal, which is why it's usually served tableside in Argentina. A simple blend of olive oil, parsley, oregano, vinegar, and crushed red pepper is all it takes. (Sometimes garlic is also added.) In this quick weeknight dinner, season ground chicken with chimichurri before shaping it into patties, then add more of the tasty sauce on top of your burgers to serve. This might be the most flavorful chicken burger you'll ever make. Cheese lovers, this burger would also be excellent with a slice of melty provolone.

Ingredients

  • 1 15-oz. pkg. frozen sweet potato fries (such as Alexia)

  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley

  • ¼ cup finely chopped fresh oregano

  • 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar

  • ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper

  • ¼ cup olive oil, divided

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 1 ½ pounds ground chicken

  • 4 3/4-oz. slices Cheddar cheese

  • 4 burger buns, toasted

Directions

  1. Bake sweet potato fries according to package directions, and keep warm.

  2. Meanwhile, stir together parsley, oregano, vinegar, crushed red pepper, 3 tablespoons oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl to make chimichurri.

  3. Combine chicken, 1 tablespoon chimichurri, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Shape into 4 patties, about 4 inches wide and 1/2 inch thick.

  4. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add patties; cook until browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest part registers 155°F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Top each patty with a cheese slice. Cover skillet; cook until cheese is melted and a thermometer inserted in thickest part registers 165°F, about 30 seconds.

  5. Serve burgers on toasted buns topped with chimichurri, alongside sweet potato fries.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

675 Calories
40g Fat
43g Carbs
38g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 675
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 40g 51%
Saturated Fat 16g 80%
Cholesterol 132mg 44%
Sodium 850mg 37%
Total Carbohydrate 43g 16%
Dietary Fiber 2g 7%
Total Sugars 8g
Protein 38g

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Related Articles
chicken tortilla crunch salad
Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad
sweet chili salmon salad
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
Hanger Steak with Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Hanger Steak With Roasted Red Pepper Sauce
Stuffed chicken breasts
How to Make Stuffed Chicken Breast—Plus 10 Recipes to Get You Started
A plate of grilled chicken with carrot salad on white background
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Breasts—Including Grilled, Fried, and More
Chicken thighs stewed in cream sauce with mushrooms and spinach.
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Thighs—Including Grilled, Pan-Seared, and More
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Grilled Chicken With Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans
26 Recipes for Canned Beans
Eggs Benedict brunch
How to Make Eggs Benedict—And 8 Ways to Upgrade the Brunch Staple
Ptetzel Crusted Chicken Cutlet Salad
Salad With Pretzel-Crusted Chicken
Fennel and courgette topped salmon
Mealtime Has Never Been Easier, Thanks to These 3-Ingredient Trader Joe's Recipes
Skillet Polenta in Creamy Tomato Sauce
35 Satisfying Vegetarian Recipes That Are Incredibly Easy to Make
lamb Chops with Charred Asparagus
Lamb Chops With Charred Asparagus
Sheet Pan Fish and Chips
Sheet Pan Fish and Chips
Radish Chicarrones
Radish Chicharrones
Grilled Pork Chops with Peach-Parsley Salad Recipe
35 Quick and Easy Recipes to Make for Dinner Tonight