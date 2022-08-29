Food Recipes Chimichurri Chicken Burgers with Sweet Potato Fries Smother healthy weeknight-friendly chicken burgers with an herb-packed sauce. By Marianne Williams Marianne Williams Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015. Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines Published on August 29, 2022 Print Share Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Jump to Nutrition Facts Chimichurri, a punchy blender herb sauce, has the power to elevate any meal, which is why it's usually served tableside in Argentina. A simple blend of olive oil, parsley, oregano, vinegar, and crushed red pepper is all it takes. (Sometimes garlic is also added.) In this quick weeknight dinner, season ground chicken with chimichurri before shaping it into patties, then add more of the tasty sauce on top of your burgers to serve. This might be the most flavorful chicken burger you'll ever make. Cheese lovers, this burger would also be excellent with a slice of melty provolone. Ingredients 1 15-oz. pkg. frozen sweet potato fries (such as Alexia) ¼ cup finely chopped fresh parsley ¼ cup finely chopped fresh oregano 2 tablespoons sherry vinegar ¼ teaspoon crushed red pepper ¼ cup olive oil, divided ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 1 ½ pounds ground chicken 4 3/4-oz. slices Cheddar cheese 4 burger buns, toasted Directions Bake sweet potato fries according to package directions, and keep warm. Meanwhile, stir together parsley, oregano, vinegar, crushed red pepper, 3 tablespoons oil, and 1/4 teaspoon salt in a bowl to make chimichurri. Combine chicken, 1 tablespoon chimichurri, and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt in a medium bowl. Shape into 4 patties, about 4 inches wide and 1/2 inch thick. Heat remaining 1 tablespoon oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add patties; cook until browned and a thermometer inserted in thickest part registers 155°F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Top each patty with a cheese slice. Cover skillet; cook until cheese is melted and a thermometer inserted in thickest part registers 165°F, about 30 seconds. Serve burgers on toasted buns topped with chimichurri, alongside sweet potato fries. Print Nutrition Facts (per serving) 675 Calories 40g Fat 43g Carbs 38g Protein Show Full Nutrition Label Hide Full Nutrition Label Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 675 % Daily Value * Total Fat 40g 51% Saturated Fat 16g 80% Cholesterol 132mg 44% Sodium 850mg 37% Total Carbohydrate 43g 16% Dietary Fiber 2g 7% Total Sugars 8g Protein 38g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.