chile corn chowder

Let's all agree that in-season corn is divine. So grab an armful of fresh corn and make this spicy corn chowder in 30 minutes flat. First, potatoes and onion cook in a generous amount of butter before adding sweet corn kernels, hot green chiles, and stock. Then a quick simmer is all you need before lightly blending the soup for a thick and creamy texture. Mess-free tip: lay an ear of corn flat on a cutting board (not standing up) and cut away kernels from one side. Rotate, placing the cut side against the board, and repeat until all sides are kernel-free.