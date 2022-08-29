Chile Corn Chowder

This thick, rich soup gets a subtle heat from canned green chiles. 

By
Marianne Williams
Marianne Williams

Marianne has been writing and testing recipes in the test kitchens for Dotdash Meredith since 2016. She studied at the International Culinary Center, in New York, and the International School of Italian Cuisine, in Italy, under highly esteemed chefs and graduated in 2015.

Published on August 29, 2022
chile corn chowder
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Let's all agree that in-season corn is divine. So grab an armful of fresh corn and make this spicy corn chowder in 30 minutes flat. First, potatoes and onion cook in a generous amount of butter before adding sweet corn kernels, hot green chiles, and stock. Then a quick simmer is all you need before lightly blending the soup for a thick and creamy texture. Mess-free tip: lay an ear of corn flat on a cutting board (not standing up) and cut away kernels from one side. Rotate, placing the cut side against the board, and repeat until all sides are kernel-free.

Ingredients

  • ¼ cup (1/2 stick) unsalted butter, divided

  • 10 ounces Yukon Gold potatoes, peeled and chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

  • 1 medium yellow onion, chopped (about 1 1/2 cups)

  • 1 teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 5 cups fresh sweet corn kernels (from 6 ears)

  • 3 5-oz. cans hot diced green chiles (such as Hatch), undrained

  • 4 cups unsalted vegetable stock

  • 1 cup half-and-half

  • 2 ounces cotija cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

  • 2 tablespoons thinly sliced fresh chives

Directions

  1. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in a large pot over medium. Add potatoes, onion, and 1/2 teaspoon salt; cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften, about 3 minutes. Add corn and chiles; cook, stirring, for 2 minutes. Add stock; bring to a boil over high. Reduce heat to medium-low and simmer, stirring occasionally, until potatoes and corn are tender, about 8 minutes.

  2. Remove pot from heat. Blend with an immersion blender until partially pureed, 8 to 10 pulses. (Alternatively, transfer 3 cups to a blender; blend until smooth, about 30 seconds. Return to pot.) Stir in half-and-half and remaining 2 tablespoons butter and 1/2 teaspoon salt. Divide chowder between 4 bowls and top with cheese and chives.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

510 Calories
25g Fat
65g Carbs
16g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 510
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 25g 32%
Saturated Fat 15g 75%
Cholesterol 67mg 22%
Sodium 981mg 43%
Total Carbohydrate 65g 24%
Dietary Fiber 8g 29%
Total Sugars 19g
Protein 16g

