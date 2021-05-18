Chickpea Veggie Burgers

Open wide! These flavorful and satisfying homemade veggie burgers put cardboard-like patties to shame. 

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
35 mins
Servings:
4
Most veggie burgers are either not worth eating or too complicated to make at home. This recipe hits the sweet spot: they're easy to put together, tender, satisfying, and best of all, they don't require a food processor (though you can use one if you want). The flavor profile takes its cues from falafel—you'll combine chickpeas with harissa and fresh cilantro or parsley (or both!) to form the base of the patties. Served atop tender brioche buns with a schmear of mashed avocado, the result is a scrumptious, surprisingly quick meal that you're likely to make again and again. Harissa is a spicy red pepper sauce originally from North Africa. Look for harissa in the international or condiment section, and for this use jarred harissa is the best option. It tends to be looser, instead of the paste that comes in a tube.  

Ingredients

Directions

  • Place chickpeas and harissa in a large bowl. Mash with a masher or fork until a coarse paste forms; leave some slightly larger pieces of chickpeas. (Alternatively, place chickpeas and harissa in a food processor and pulse until a coarse paste forms, 8 to 10 pulses.) Add herbs, panko, lemon juice, salt, and several grinds of pepper. Stir and lightly mash mixture until well combined. Let stand at room temperature for 15 minutes or refrigerate, covered, up to overnight.

  • Form mixture into 4 (¾-inch thick) patties. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium. Add patties and cook, flipping once, until golden brown, about 3 minutes per side.

  • Mash avocados and spread evenly on both cut sides of buns. Assemble burgers with patties, tomatoes, onion, and lettuce. Serve alongside additional harissa, if desired.

