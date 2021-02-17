Chickpea-Tuna Salad

Rating: Unrated

Rethink your standard tuna salad with this delicious recipe.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Photo by: Victor Protasio

Recipe Summary

Servings:
4
This vinegar-based tuna salad is far from the mayonnaise-centric rendition of deli counters and cafeterias. First, you'll marinate chickpeas in oil and vinegar to infuse them with flavor. These join oil-packed tuna, radicchio, and red onion, plus kalamata olives and capers. These last two flavor bombs cut through the richness of the tuna and mellow out the bold lettuce. The result is sophisticated, delicious, and a revolution in the possibilities for canned tuna.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Stir together chickpeas, vinegar, oil, and salt in a medium bowl. Let stand, stirring occasionally, 20 minutes. Stir in tuna, radicchio, olives, capers, and onion. Serve over arugula or cooked farro.

