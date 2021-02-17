Chickpea "Cookie Dough" Bites
Whole-grain dessert bites you can feel good about.
Credit: Victor Protasio
Believe it or not, you won't be able to taste the chickpeas mixed into these spiced treats, which resemble oatmeal raisin cookie dough. Seriously! The flavors from the rich pecans, fragrant cinnamon, and sweet molasses are strongest, meaning you get the benefits of the protein- and fiber-rich chickpeas with no bean taste. They're ideal for snacking or energy boosts throughout the day, and will keep in the fridge for up to a week.