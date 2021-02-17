Chickpea "Cookie Dough" Bites

Whole-grain dessert bites you can feel good about.

By Anna Theoktisto

Credit: Victor Protasio

Servings:
10
Believe it or not, you won't be able to taste the chickpeas mixed into these spiced treats, which resemble oatmeal raisin cookie dough. Seriously! The flavors from the rich pecans, fragrant cinnamon, and sweet molasses are strongest, meaning you get the benefits of the protein- and fiber-rich chickpeas with no bean taste. They're ideal for snacking or energy boosts throughout the day, and will keep in the fridge for up to a week.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pulse oats and pecans in a food processor until finely ground, about 15 pulses. Add chickpeas, raisins, molasses, cinnamon, and salt; process until smooth, 20 to 30 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl, and roll into 22 balls (about 1½ tablespoons each). Refrigerate until firm, about 15 minutes. Cover and refrigerate up to 1 week.

