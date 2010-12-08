Chicken With White Beans and Tomatoes

Hands-On Time
10 Mins
Total Time
50 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Vanessa Seder
January 2011

Fresh thyme and oregano infuse this dish with wonderful aromas and flavors. If you have leftovers, you can shred the meat and add to chicken broth for a delicious bean soup.

Ingredients

  • 2 15.5-ounce cans cannellini beans, rinsed
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes
  • 4 sprigs fresh thyme
  • 4 sprigs fresh oregano, plus leaves for garnish
  • 2 garlic cloves, smashed
  • 1/4 teaspoon crushed red pepper
  • 2 tablespoons olive oil
  • kosher salt and black pepper
  • 8 bone-in, skin-on chicken thighs (about 3 pounds total)

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 624
  • Fat 35g
  • Sat fat 9g
  • Cholesterol 168mg
  • Sodium 808mg
  • Protein 51g
  • Carbohydrate 22g
  • Sugar 2g
  • Fiber 6g
  • Iron 5mg
  • Calcium 85mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 425° F. In a 9-by-13-inch (or some other large) baking dish, toss the beans and tomatoes with the thyme and oregano sprigs, garlic, red pepper, 1 tablespoon of the oil, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.

Step 2

Pat the chicken dry and place on top of the bean mixture, skin-side up. Rub with the remaining tablespoon of oil; season with ½ teaspoon salt and ¼ teaspoon black pepper.

Step 3

Roast until the chicken is golden and cooked through, 35 to 45 minutes. Sprinkle with the oregano leaves.

