Chicken Tortilla Crunch Salad

Crushed tortilla chips make this punchy chicken salad totally irresistible. 

By
Jenna Helwig
Jenna Helwig, food director at Real Simple
Jenna Helwig

Jenna is the food director at Real Simple and the author of Bare Minimum Dinners, a cookbook featuring more than 100 low-lift, high-reward recipes. Previously, Jenna was the food director at Health and Parents. She is also the founder and operator of Rosaberry, a boutique personal chef services company, and the author of four other cookbooks, including the bestselling Baby-Led Feeding.

Real Simple's Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 29, 2022
chicken tortilla crunch salad
Photo: Victor Protasio
Hands On Time:
35 mins
Total Time:
35 mins
Servings:
4

This speedy salad is loaded with shortcuts, meaning you can get dinner on the table stat. All-in-one fajita spice mix seasons chicken thighs before they hit a hot grill. Then a simple dressing made with mayonnaise, salsa, and sour cream dresses a refreshing napa cabbage and red bell pepper mixture. If you prefer to use a coleslaw blend instead of the cabbage, go for it! Lastly, the best part of this satisfying salad might be the handfuls of tortilla chips tossed in for the surprising texture it brings to each bite. Not up for grilling? No problem. Cook the thighs on the stovetop, or make salad prep even faster by using leftover or rotisserie chicken.

Ingredients

  • Canola oil, for grill grates

  • 1 pound boneless, skinless chicken thighs (4 thighs)

  • 2 tablespoons fajita or taco seasoning

  • 1 ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 6 cups shredded napa cabbage (from 1 head cabbage) or a 14-oz. pkg. coleslaw mix

  • 1 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

  • ¼ cup mayonnaise

  • ¼ cup salsa

  • 2 tablespoons sour cream

  • 2 cups crushed corn tortilla chips

  • 1 cup roughly chopped fresh cilantro, plus more for serving

  • 2 ounces queso fresco or feta cheese, crumbled (about 1/2 cup)

  • ¼ cup roasted, salted pumpkin seeds (pepitas)

Directions

  1. Oil grill grates and preheat to medium-high (400°F to 450°F). Rub chicken thighs with fajita seasoning and sprinkle with 1/2 teaspoon salt.

  2. Place chicken on oiled grates; grill, uncovered, until chicken is cooked through and a thermometer inserted in thickest part registers 165°F, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a plate and let cool for 15 minutes.

  3. Place cabbage and bell pepper in a large bowl; toss to combine. Whisk mayonnaise, salsa, sour cream, and remaining 3/4 teaspoon salt in a small bowl. Add to cabbage mixture and toss to coat.

  4. Thinly slice chicken and add to cabbage mixture. Add tortilla chips; toss to combine. Transfer to a bowl or plates. Top with cheese and pepitas; garnish with more cilantro.

Related Articles
blt salad
BLT Salad
peanutty dumpling salad
Peanutty Dumpling Salad
sweet chili salmon salad
Sweet Chili Salmon Salad
Grilled Chicken with Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Grilled Chicken With Blueberry-Peach Salsa
Still life with bowls of Mauritian pickled coleslaw (zasar)
How to Make Coleslaw, According to Professional Chefs
Miso Roasted Radishes
25 Radish Recipes to Add Zing to Your Life
Chicken thighs stewed in cream sauce with mushrooms and spinach.
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Thighs—Including Grilled, Pan-Seared, and More
Buttery Shrimp With Marinated White Beans
26 Recipes for Canned Beans
A plate of grilled chicken with carrot salad on white background
6 Easiest Ways to Cook Chicken Breasts—Including Grilled, Fried, and More
Green Gazpacho With Grapes, Honeydew, and Cucumber
31 Easy, No-Cook Meals to Get You Through a Scorching Hot Summer
Zucchini Tzatziki Slaw
Zucchini Tzatziki Slaw
Stuffed chicken breasts
How to Make Stuffed Chicken Breast—Plus 10 Recipes to Get You Started
mexican-beef-sliders
31 Easy Slow Cooker Recipes for When You're Craving Comfort Food
Creamy Chicken and Mushroom Pasta
How to Make Shredded Chicken—and 7 Things to Do With It
Beef Koftas with Toasted Couscous
Beef Koftas with Toasted Couscous
Ptetzel Crusted Chicken Cutlet Salad
Salad With Pretzel-Crusted Chicken