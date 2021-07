Used chicken breasts instead of thighs (what we had on hand), grilled the ingredients instead of using the broiler, & had used feta. Turned out far better than expected, and will become one of our "go-to" chicken taco recipes. Relatively simple to put together. Salsa does have a little "kick" to it, but we did not deseed the jalapeño. Definitely would suggest if you don't like spicy food to deseed the jalapeño before putting it in the blender/food processor. Keeper for us.

Read More