Chicken Satay Lettuce Wraps

Here’s a fresh and easy chicken dinner that’s great for weeknights when you need to get food on the table fast. Despite being quick, it packs a ton of flavor, thanks to the addictive coconut-peanut sauce, which unites the various components (rice vermicelli noodles, sliced cucumber, and lettuce to wrap it all in) in delicious harmony. Don’t be shy about the toppings—scallions, basil, and peanuts are suggested here, but shredded carrot, thinly sliced bell pepper, and snow peas would be welcome, too. Save any leftover peanut sauce for rice bowls or to use as a veggie dip.

By Paige Grandjean

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
25 mins
Yield:
Serves 4
Nutrition Info
Ingredients

Directions

  • Soak rice noodles according to package directions.

  • Meanwhile, heat oil in a grill pan or cast-iron skillet over medium-high. Season chicken with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until charred and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes per side. Transfer to a cutting board and let rest for 5 minutes. Thinly slice.

  • Whisk peanut butter, coconut milk, lime juice, soy sauce, and sriracha in a small bowl.

  • Serve chicken and noodles with lettuce, cucumber, and peanut sauce, alongside scallions, basil, and peanuts for topping.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
445 calories; fat 23g; cholesterol 130mg; fiber 2g; protein 31g; carbohydrates 29g; sodium 897mg; sugars 3g.
