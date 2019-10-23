Here’s a fresh and easy chicken dinner that’s great for weeknights when you need to get food on the table fast. Despite being quick, it packs a ton of flavor, thanks to the addictive coconut-peanut sauce, which unites the various components (rice vermicelli noodles, sliced cucumber, and lettuce to wrap it all in) in delicious harmony. Don’t be shy about the toppings—scallions, basil, and peanuts are suggested here, but shredded carrot, thinly sliced bell pepper, and snow peas would be welcome, too. Save any leftover peanut sauce for rice bowls or to use as a veggie dip.