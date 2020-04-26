Zesty Chicken Salad

They say that the simplest recipes are the test of a good cook. Chicken salad is deceptively straightforward, since it’s in the cooking method and subsequent flavor parings that a truly excellent rendition comes together. First up is poaching the chicken in gently simmering water. This ensures tender, not rubbery meat, which is crucial given that you’ll be using chicken breasts, not thighs. (Though those would also be delicious in a pinch.) Next, you’ll stir the cubed chicken together with just enough mayonnaise to bind, dill pickles for briny punch, shallot for kick, lemon juice for a fresh zing, and—an excellent wild card—fresh tarragon. It’s comforting, delicious, and original, just like a great chicken salad should be.