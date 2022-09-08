Chicken, Rice, and Vegetable Soup

Jump to recipe

"This is comfort food and a special tribute to my grandmother, Mélida. The soup has a special connection to her memory and my land. When I think of chicken soup, memories come to mind of her so-very-special chicken and rice soup. Hers had fresh-killed pollo criollo (patio chicken), which surpasses the flavor of any chicken I have had anywhere after I left Guatemala," Moreno-Damgaard shares. "This tasted so especially good; maybe it is my taste buds longing for her soup, but I know a good-tasting chicken when I taste one. The closest I have come to the flavor I crave is tree-range organic chicken (see note). My grandmother had the chickens in her patio for several weeks and fed them grain and clean water and allowed them to roam freely. She used to tell me and my siblings she wanted to 'clean them before we ate them, implying that their drinking water, diet, or environment may not have been the best before the chickens came to her home. Curiously, this was eons ago, and she was already conscious about clean food." To get the most out of this soup, serve it with avocado chunks, hot sauce, and warm freshly made corn tortillas.

This recipe is an excerpt from Amalia's Mesoamerican Table-Ancient Traditions with Gourmet Infusions.