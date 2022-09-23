Chicken Paprikash Soup

The beloved Hungarian chicken dish becomes a quick and comforting weeknight soup.

By Melissa Knific
Published on September 23, 2022
Chicken Paprikash Soup
Photo: Antonis Achilleos
Hands On Time:
30 mins
Total Time:
30 mins
Servings:
4
Traditionally, chicken paprikash is a Hungarian dish flavored with sweet paprika. It's made by browning chicken and onions in bacon drippings before braising them in chicken stock and using the cooking liquid to make a sour cream-based sauce. In this weeknight rendition, you'll turn those flavors into a warming soup. Red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and paprika make up the base for a broth to cook egg noodles in. Use leftover chicken, or better yet, store-bought rotisserie chicken, to get this satisfying chicken noodle soup on the table faster than you can get everyone seated.

Ingredients

  • 2 tablespoons unsalted butter

  • 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped (1 1/4 cups)

  • 1 small sweet onion, chopped (1 cup)

  • ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided

  • 3 tablespoons sweet paprika

  • 1 14.5-oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes

  • 6 cups lower-sodium chicken broth

  • 4 ounces extra-wide egg noodles (2 cups)

  • 4 cups shredded cooked chicken (such as rotisserie)

  • cup sour cream

  • ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley, plus more for topping

Directions

  1. Melt butter in a large pot over medium. Stir in bell pepper, onion, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in paprika; cook for 30 seconds.

  2. Add tomatoes and broth to pot; stir. Bring to a boil over high. Stir in noodles and reduce heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken; simmer, undisturbed, until heated through, about 2 minutes.

  3. Transfer 2 to 3 ladles of soup to a large heatproof bowl. Slowly whisk in sour cream until fully combined. Return mixture to pot; stir until combined. Add parsley and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve topped with more parsley.

Nutrition Facts (per serving)

528 Calories
23g Fat
37g Carbs
46g Protein
Nutrition Facts
Servings Per Recipe 4
Calories 528
% Daily Value *
Total Fat 23g 29%
Saturated Fat 10g 50%
Cholesterol 184mg 61%
Sodium 1115mg 48%
Total Carbohydrate 37g 13%
Dietary Fiber 4g 14%
Total Sugars 10g
Protein 46g

*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

