Food Recipes Chicken Paprikash Soup The beloved Hungarian chicken dish becomes a quick and comforting weeknight soup. By Melissa Knific Published on September 23, 2022 Photo: Antonis Achilleos Hands On Time: 30 mins Total Time: 30 mins Servings: 4 Traditionally, chicken paprikash is a Hungarian dish flavored with sweet paprika. It's made by browning chicken and onions in bacon drippings before braising them in chicken stock and using the cooking liquid to make a sour cream-based sauce. In this weeknight rendition, you'll turn those flavors into a warming soup. Red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and paprika make up the base for a broth to cook egg noodles in. Use leftover chicken, or better yet, store-bought rotisserie chicken, to get this satisfying chicken noodle soup on the table faster than you can get everyone seated. Ingredients 2 tablespoons unsalted butter 1 medium red bell pepper, chopped (1 1/4 cups) 1 small sweet onion, chopped (1 cup) ¾ teaspoon kosher salt, divided 3 tablespoons sweet paprika 1 14.5-oz. can diced fire-roasted tomatoes 6 cups lower-sodium chicken broth 4 ounces extra-wide egg noodles (2 cups) 4 cups shredded cooked chicken (such as rotisserie) ⅔ cup sour cream ½ cup chopped flat-leaf parsley, plus more for topping Directions Melt butter in a large pot over medium. Stir in bell pepper, onion, and 1/4 teaspoon salt. Cook, stirring occasionally, until vegetables start to soften, about 5 minutes. Stir in paprika; cook for 30 seconds. Add tomatoes and broth to pot; stir. Bring to a boil over high. Stir in noodles and reduce heat to medium. Simmer, stirring occasionally, until noodles are tender, about 8 minutes. Stir in shredded chicken; simmer, undisturbed, until heated through, about 2 minutes. Transfer 2 to 3 ladles of soup to a large heatproof bowl. Slowly whisk in sour cream until fully combined. Return mixture to pot; stir until combined. Add parsley and remaining 1/2 teaspoon salt. Serve topped with more parsley. Nutrition Facts (per serving) 528 Calories 23g Fat 37g Carbs 46g Protein Nutrition Facts Servings Per Recipe 4 Calories 528 % Daily Value * Total Fat 23g 29% Saturated Fat 10g 50% Cholesterol 184mg 61% Sodium 1115mg 48% Total Carbohydrate 37g 13% Dietary Fiber 4g 14% Total Sugars 10g Protein 46g *The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a food serving contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.