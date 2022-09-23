Chicken Paprikash Soup

Traditionally, chicken paprikash is a Hungarian dish flavored with sweet paprika. It's made by browning chicken and onions in bacon drippings before braising them in chicken stock and using the cooking liquid to make a sour cream-based sauce. In this weeknight rendition, you'll turn those flavors into a warming soup. Red bell pepper, onion, tomatoes, and paprika make up the base for a broth to cook egg noodles in. Use leftover chicken, or better yet, store-bought rotisserie chicken, to get this satisfying chicken noodle soup on the table faster than you can get everyone seated.