When I was growing up in Mexico City, my dad used to take me to Sanborns, a famous restaurant and department store. Their chicken enchiladas in salsa verde are legendary—everyone in Mexico knows them! I loved them so much that I devised a special, secret method for eating them to make them last: I’d leave the very last bite to be the one right in the middle of the plate. Now, when I travel back to Mexico from my home in the U.S., I go to Sanborns and order the chicken enchiladas. No matter how much Mexican cuisine evolves, this dish will always remain a beloved classic.

And of course, I’ve figured out how to make them at home for my husband and three sons. The filling is moist and comforting, and the sauce is tart, savory, and creamy with just enough heat. Covered in cheese, they become irresistible. All these years later, I’m still sad to take the last bite!