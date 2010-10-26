Chewy Sugar Cookies

12 Reviews
Hands-On Time
30 Mins
Total Time
1 Hour 10 Mins
Yield
Makes 38 cookies
By Gina Marie Miraglia Eriquez
November 2010

These easy, melt-in-your-mouth cookies don’t require any rolling or cutting out.

Ingredients

  • 2½ cups all-purpose flour, spooned and leveled
  • 1½ teaspoons baking powder
  • ½ teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1 cup (2 sticks) unsalted butter, at room temperature
  • 2 cups sugar
  • 2 large eggs
  • 1 teaspoon pure vanilla extract

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 117
  • Calories from fat 45
  • Fat 5g
  • Sat fat 3g
  • Cholesterol 24mg
  • Sodium 51mg
  • Protein 1g
  • Carbohydrate 17g
  • Sugar 11g
  • Fiber 0g
  • Iron 0mg
  • Calcium 8mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Heat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2

Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. One at a time, beat in the eggs, then add the vanilla. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just combined (do not overmix).

Step 3

Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the dough onto baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart.

Step 4

Bake, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until the cookies are golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.

