Chewy Sugar Cookies

How to Make It

Step 1 Heat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.

Step 2 Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. One at a time, beat in the eggs, then add the vanilla. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just combined (do not overmix).

Step 3 Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the dough onto baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart.