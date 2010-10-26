Chewy Sugar Cookies

These easy, melt-in-your-mouth cookies don’t require any rolling or cutting out.
How to Make It
Heat oven to 350°F. In a medium bowl, whisk together the flour, baking powder, and salt.
Using an electric mixer, beat the butter and sugars on medium-high speed until fluffy, 2 to 3 minutes. One at a time, beat in the eggs, then add the vanilla. Reduce speed to low and gradually add the flour mixture, mixing until just combined (do not overmix).
Drop heaping tablespoonfuls of the dough onto baking sheets, spacing them 2 inches apart.
Bake, rotating the baking sheets halfway through, until the cookies are golden, 12 to 15 minutes. Cool slightly on the baking sheets, then transfer to wire racks to cool completely. Store the cookies in an airtight container at room temperature for up to 5 days.