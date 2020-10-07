Cheesy Pasta With Sausage and Brussels Sprouts

This quick pasta bake is comfort in a skillet. You’ll toss rigatoni tubes with sausage, charred Brussels sprouts, and a Worcestershire-spiked cheese sauce to achieve a wonderfully creamy pasta dinner. Rigatoni is the perfect pick for this dish, as the shape encourages all the mix-ins to nestle inside the wide tubes. Once you’ve gotten the hang of this recipe, try changing up the fillings. Chorizo and mushrooms with cheddar would taste great, as would chicken sausage and kale. Basically, it’s hard to go wrong with pasta in a creamy, cheesy sauce.

Ingredients

Directions

  • Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Cook pasta according to package directions for al dente. Drain, reserving 1¼ cups cooking water. Return pasta to pot. Preheat broiler with rack in middle position.

  • Heat a large, broiler-safe skillet over medium-high. Add sausage; cook, breaking it up with a wooden spoon, until browned, 6 to 8 minutes. Transfer to pot with pasta.

  • Heat oil in skillet. Add Brussels sprouts and cook until wilted and charred, 3 to 4 minutes. Add flour and garlic; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add ¼ cup cooking water and whisk until combined, about 30 seconds.

  • Reduce heat to medium. Stir in milk, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining 1 cup cooking water; bring to a simmer. Cook until liquid has reduced by a quarter, 6 to 7 minutes. Add 1¾ cups Gruyère. Stir in pasta and sausage.

  • Top pasta with Parmesan and remaining ¾ cup Gruyère. Broil until golden, 3 to 5 minutes.

