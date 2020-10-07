Cheesy Pasta With Sausage and Brussels Sprouts

This quick pasta bake is comfort in a skillet. You’ll toss rigatoni tubes with sausage, charred Brussels sprouts, and a Worcestershire-spiked cheese sauce to achieve a wonderfully creamy pasta dinner. Rigatoni is the perfect pick for this dish, as the shape encourages all the mix-ins to nestle inside the wide tubes. Once you’ve gotten the hang of this recipe, try changing up the fillings. Chorizo and mushrooms with cheddar would taste great, as would chicken sausage and kale. Basically, it’s hard to go wrong with pasta in a creamy, cheesy sauce.