Cheesy Chile Dip
Finally, heat (and jalapeño popper) lovers get a hot pepper dip that delivers on its fiery promise.
Gallery
Recipe Summary
Hot pepper lovers, jalapeño popper lovers, spicy food lovers, rejoice: this dip is here to answer your cravings. It's a cheesy mélange of five different peppers perfect for a party, game day, or a comfort food weekend treat. You'll start by broiling a jumble of peppers that range from sweet to spicy, and then stir these up with a bevy of creamy elements. Baked until bubbling, the result is luscious, decadent, and with a can't stop-won't stop attitude. If you want to ramp up the heat, swap in pepper Jack for the Monterey, or toss in a serrano pepper—or to make a milder version, go with sweet peppers in place of the spicy ones.
Ingredients
Directions
Serving Suggestions
Mini sweet peppers, celery, tortilla chips
Make Ahead
Prepare recipe through step 4. Cover and chill for up to 2 days. To serve, let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, then continue to step 5.