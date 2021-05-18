Cheesy Chile Dip

Finally, heat (and jalapeño popper) lovers get a hot pepper dip that delivers on its fiery promise.  

By Ananda Eidelstein

Credit: Victor Protasio

hands-on:
15 mins
total:
1 hr
Servings:
8
Hot pepper lovers, jalapeño popper lovers, spicy food lovers, rejoice: this dip is here to answer your cravings. It's a cheesy mélange of five different peppers perfect for a party, game day, or a comfort food weekend treat. You'll start by broiling a jumble of peppers that range from sweet to spicy, and then stir these up with a bevy of creamy elements. Baked until bubbling, the result is luscious, decadent, and with a can't stop-won't stop attitude. If you want to ramp up the heat, swap in pepper Jack for the Monterey, or toss in a serrano pepper—or to make a milder version, go with sweet peppers in place of the spicy ones. 

  • Preheat broiler with oven rack 6 inches from heat. Place sweet peppers, jalapeños, poblanos, Anaheim chile, and shallot on a large baking sheet lined with aluminum foil. Broil until charred in spots, 10 to 12 minutes. Remove from oven; reduce oven temperature to 375°F. Let cool on baking sheet for 10 minutes.

  • Meanwhile, combine cream cheese and sour cream in a large bowl. Add salt, 1 cup cheese, and ¼ cup banana peppers.

  • Transfer pepper mixture to a cutting board. Trim tops of sweet peppers and chiles; cut in half lengthwise. Scrape with knife to remove seeds and ribs; discard. Chop chiles and shallot. (Wash your hands immediately and avoid touching your face.) Stir pepper mixture into cream cheese mixture.

  • Place dip in a broiler-safe 1½-quart baking dish or skillet. Top with remaining ¾ cup cheese.

  • Bake until bubbling and golden, 30 to 35 minutes. Increase oven temperature to broil. Broil until golden brown, 2 to 3 minutes. Let stand for 5 minutes. Top with remaining 1/4 cup banana peppers.

Mini sweet peppers, celery, tortilla chips

Prepare recipe through step 4. Cover and chill for up to 2 days. To serve, let stand at room temperature for 1 hour, then continue to step 5.

