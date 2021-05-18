Cheesy Chile Dip

Hot pepper lovers, jalapeño popper lovers, spicy food lovers, rejoice: this dip is here to answer your cravings. It's a cheesy mélange of five different peppers perfect for a party, game day, or a comfort food weekend treat. You'll start by broiling a jumble of peppers that range from sweet to spicy, and then stir these up with a bevy of creamy elements. Baked until bubbling, the result is luscious, decadent, and with a can't stop-won't stop attitude. If you want to ramp up the heat, swap in pepper Jack for the Monterey, or toss in a serrano pepper—or to make a milder version, go with sweet peppers in place of the spicy ones.