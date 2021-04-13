Cheesy Baked Ravioli and Romaine Salad

In the realm of realistic and delicious weeknight cooking, upgrading store-bought ingredients like ravioli is a go-to trick. Here, four-cheese ravioli is joined by a quick DIY tomato sauce, which you'll shower with shredded mozzarella and bake until bubbly and golden. (Think: shortcut lasagna.) An extra lemony romaine salad joins the pasta to cut through the richness and offer balance. The whole family will love this super comforting dish that comes together with just 25 minutes of hands-on time. Get-ahead tip: The marinara sauce can be made in advance—just refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to bake.