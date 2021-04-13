LIVE

Cheesy Baked Ravioli and Romaine Salad

This crowd-pleasing dinner balances decadent pasta with a bright and tangy salad. 

By Pam Lolley

Credit: Caitlin Bensel

In the realm of realistic and delicious weeknight cooking, upgrading store-bought ingredients like ravioli is a go-to trick. Here, four-cheese ravioli is joined by a quick DIY tomato sauce, which you'll shower with shredded mozzarella and bake until bubbly and golden. (Think: shortcut lasagna.) An extra lemony romaine salad joins the pasta to cut through the richness and offer balance. The whole family will love this super comforting dish that comes together with just 25 minutes of hands-on time. Get-ahead tip: The marinara sauce can be made in advance—just refrigerate in an airtight container until ready to bake. 

  • Preheat oven to 375°F. Heat 2 tablespoons oil in a large skillet over medium. Add onion; cook, stirring often, until tender, about 5 minutes. Add tomato paste and Italian seasoning; cook, stirring constantly, for 1 minute. Add crushed tomatoes and ½ teaspoon each salt and pepper. Bring mixture to a simmer over medium; cook, stirring occasionally, until sauce is thickened, about 10 minutes. Remove from heat.

  • Grease a 13-by-9-inch or other 3-quart baking dish with 1 tablespoon oil. Spread 1 cup tomato sauce in bottom of dish.

  • Arrange half of ravioli over sauce in baking dish in a single layer, slightly overlapping ravioli. Spread 1 cup tomato sauce evenly over ravioli. Sprinkle with half of cheese. Repeat layers once, using remaining ravioli, tomato sauce, and cheese. Bake until sauce is bubbly and cheese is melted and golden, 30 to 35 minutes.

  • Whisk lemon zest, lemon, juice, and remaining ½ cup oil, ¾ teaspoon salt, and ½ teaspoon pepper in a large bowl until combined. Add lettuce and gently toss to coat. Serve salad alongside baked ravioli.

697 calories; fat 44g; cholesterol 79mg; sodium 1602mg; carbohydrates 54g; dietary fiber 6g; protein 24g; sugars 10g; saturated fat 12g.
