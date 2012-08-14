Tortellini With Spinach and Brown Butter

How to Make It

Step 1 Cook the tortellini according to the package directions, adding the peas during the last minute of cooking.

Step 2 Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3 Add the spinach and tomato and cook, tossing occasionally, until the spinach is wilted and the tomato begins to soften, 4 to 5 minutes more.