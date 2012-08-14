Tortellini With Spinach and Brown Butter

6 Reviews
ADD YOUR REVIEW
Hands-On Time
25 Mins
Total Time
25 Mins
Yield
Serves 4
By Sarah Copeland
September 2012

Brown the butter in a pan to add a rich, toasty note to the pasta.

Ingredients

  • 1 pound fresh or frozen cheese tortellini
  • 1 cup frozen peas
  • 4 tablespoons (½ stick) unsalted butter
  • 1 small bunch flat-leaf spinach, thick stems removed (about 6 cups)
  • 1 medium beefsteak tomato, coarsely chopped
  • 1 teaspoon finely grated lemon zest, plus 1 tablespoon lemon juice
  • Kosher salt and black pepper

Nutritional Information

  • Calories 491
  • Fat 19g
  • Sat fat 11g
  • Cholesterol 73mg
  • Sodium 833mg
  • Protein 20g
  • Carbohydrate 62g
  • Sugar 8g
  • Fiber 6g
  • Iron 4mg
  • Calcium 222mg

How to Make It

Step 1

Cook the tortellini according to the package directions, adding the peas during the last minute of cooking.

Step 2

Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.

Step 3

Add the spinach and tomato and cook, tossing occasionally, until the spinach is wilted and the tomato begins to soften, 4 to 5 minutes more.

Step 4

Add the tortellini, peas, lemon zest and juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to the skillet and toss to combine.

You May Like

Advertisement

Read More

Advertisement

Ratings & Reviews

/5
Reviews
five_whole_stars
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://www.realsimple.com