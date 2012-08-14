Tortellini With Spinach and Brown Butter

Brown the butter in a pan to add a rich, toasty note to the pasta.
How to Make It
Step 1
Cook the tortellini according to the package directions, adding the peas during the last minute of cooking.
Step 2
Meanwhile, melt the butter in a large skillet over medium heat and cook, stirring frequently, until golden, 2 to 3 minutes.
Step 3
Add the spinach and tomato and cook, tossing occasionally, until the spinach is wilted and the tomato begins to soften, 4 to 5 minutes more.
Step 4
Add the tortellini, peas, lemon zest and juice, ½ teaspoon salt, and ¼ teaspoon pepper to the skillet and toss to combine.