Chambord Royale

This two-ingredient Chambord cocktail is probably the reason why you have Chambord stocked in your home bar.

By Lisa Milbrand

Servings:
1
Yield:
1 drink
This classic Chambord cocktail needs just two ingredients—Chambord (a sweet, black-raspberry liqueur) and your favorite sparkling wine. (A raspberry garnish is the perfect extra touch!)

It's a pretty pink cocktail that's a perfectly festive addition to your Valentine's Day dinner (or just a fun get-together).

Ingredients

Directions

  • Pour one ounce Chambord into a champagne coupe or flute. Top with champagne and add a raspberry garnish, if desired.

Nutrition Facts

Per Serving:
106 calories; protein 0g; carbohydrates 13.3g; dietary fiber 0g; sugars 12.1g; fat 0.1g; saturated fat 0g; cholesterol 0mg; sodium 2mg; alcohol 7.7g.
