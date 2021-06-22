Challah Bread

Similar to brioche bread in that it's slightly sweet and fortified with eggs, challah is a traditional braided Jewish bread eaten during Shabbat dinners and special occasions (hello, Hanukkah). This version requires no special techniques, and can be made from start to finish during the span of one afternoon with only twenty minutes of hands-on work-in other words, just about the amount time it would take to stop by the store. And, bonus: if it's not gobbled up immediately, day-old leftovers make for heavenly French toast.