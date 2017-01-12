Challah Cinnamon French Toast

The addition of fresh orange zest really makes this French toast pop, so don’t skip it. (We considered making it an optional add-in, but taste-testers insisted it be a must-have for this recipe.) You can find whole loaves of challah in most large grocery stores, but a loaf of brioche will work just as beautifully. And while you may be used to simply dipping your bread into the egg custard, you’ll want to be sure to let the slices soak in the liquid. This makes the toast creamy in the centers and crispy on the outside.

By Deb Wise

Recipe Summary

hands-on:
20 mins
total:
30 mins
Yield:
4 (serving size: 2 slices)
Ingredients

Directions

  • Whisk together half-and-half, orange zest, cinnamon, salt, eggs, and egg yolks in a bowl until completely combined. Arrange bread slices in a 13- x 9-inch baking dish or rimmed baking sheet. Pour egg mixture over bread. Let stand 4 minutes; turn bread slices, and let stand until egg mixture is absorbed, about 4 minutes.

  • Heat a large nonstick skillet over medium. Melt 2 tablespoons butter in skillet. spreading over entire surface. Arrange 4 bread slices in skillet, and cook until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes on each side. Repeat with remaining 2 tablespoons butter and uncooked bread.

  • Serve French Toast drizzled with warm maple syrup and dusted with powdered sugar.

