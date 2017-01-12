The addition of fresh orange zest really makes this French toast pop, so don’t skip it. (We considered making it an optional add-in, but taste-testers insisted it be a must-have for this recipe.) You can find whole loaves of challah in most large grocery stores, but a loaf of brioche will work just as beautifully. And while you may be used to simply dipping your bread into the egg custard, you’ll want to be sure to let the slices soak in the liquid. This makes the toast creamy in the centers and crispy on the outside.